Woman earns Mary Kay car

Janice Pietro is pictured with her new car.

OKEECHOBEE — Janice Pietro of Okeechobee has earned a car through her work with Mary Kay Cosmetics.



Mary Kay Ash, the company’s founder, began awarding cars to top sales reps in her company in 1969. In the beginning, the cars were all pink Cadillacs, but since then, the company has added other choices to the lineup. Among those choices are the Mini Cooper, the Ford Mustang and the Chevy Cruze. The pink Cadillac is still the number one car to strive for, though.



Ms. Pietro credits her team with earning the car. “I could not have done it without them,” she said. “In Mary Kay, you can’t win a car by yourself.” Her team consists of the consultants who joined the Mary Kay family through Ms. Pietro. To earn the car, they have to do a certain amount of production, and Ms. Pietro’s production can only be 25% of that total. The rest has to come from the team. This keeps everyone producing and not just the one trying to earn a car.



The record in earning a car so far is nine days, “but I’m more like a crock pot,” said Ms. Pietro, “slow and steady.” Her team has come close to earning the car in the past, but this month, she finally made it, and she is especially proud, because they earned the car during a pandemic.



Ms. Pietro earns a new diamond ring every year with Mary Kay as well. She does this through what is called the Company Court of Sales. To qualify for a ring, you have to sell $40,000 worth of product. Her goal every year is to be in the top 20 of her division, which is the Emerald Division. The top sales person in the world in Mary Kay, Gloria Mayfield Banks, is in the Emerald division. Luckily, in Mary Kay, you are not competing with others. You set goals and earn rewards based on how well you meet your goals, she explained. Ms. Pietro recently became a sales director. Despite the self-isolation and quarantine, Ms. Pietro said her business has still been great. “There are three things people won’t do without, even during the Depression,” she said. “That’s alcohol, tobacco and cosmetics.”



Her new car is a 2020 Chevy Malibu. It is not pink, although the Cadillacs which are a greater achievement, are still pink.



As far as she knows, it is the only free Mary Kay car in Okeechobee at this time.