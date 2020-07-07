Wife backs up man’s story of girlfriend’s violence

OKEECHOBEE — A man, who said he lives with both his wife and his pregnant girl friend, called law enforcement on Saturday, July 4 after his girlfriend reportedly slapped him. He told Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Cpl. Steven Pollock he does not hit females so he had no other choice but to call the cops. He explained he is in the process of getting a restraining order against his girlfriend because she is violent towards him, but she found out and “went off on him.” His wife confirmed his story and said the girlfriend is “constantly going off on him and frequently hits him.” The girlfriend reportedly said they were only playing around when she slapped him.

She was arrested and charged with battery. Her bond was set at $500.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

