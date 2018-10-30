Who has the best Halloween Costumes?

As has been our tradition for several years, the Lake Okeechobee News invites readers to share their Halloween costume photos. The newspaper will post the photos on our Facebook pages for Okeechobee, Moore Haven, Clewiston and Belle Glade/Pahokee. Facebook fans will be encouraged to vote for their favorites by “liking” the photos. The photos from each community with the most “likes” will be featured in an upcoming edition of the Lake Okeechobee News.

•Photos will be accepted via email from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7.

• Photos will be posted online on November 8.

Voting will be November 8 through Nov. 12.

The winning photos will be published in the Nov. 14 edition of the Lake Okeechobee News.

Email your Halloween photos to okeenews@newszap.com, as jpg attachments. Please include the name of the photographer, name of those in the photos, and the hometown of those in the photos.