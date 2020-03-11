MOORE HAVEN — Particulars from the Jobs Growth Grant application for the iTech Glades Technical College (IGTC) show that it would include 10 locally targeted occupations from the four surrounding workforce regions. That’s because it’s expected that the IGTC will serve students from surrounding counties including Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee.

All would lead to Post-Secondary Adult Vocational Certificates and prepare graduates to gain state and national credentials in their fields.

Seven of the programs can be finished in a year or less. The total list is: diesel systems technician; commercial Class A vehicle driving; commercial Class B vehicle driving; welding technology; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning refrigeration technology (HVAC); licensed practical nursing (LPN); certified nursing assistant (CNA); culinary arts and hospitality; correctional officer; and business administration — accounting, legal and medical administration.

The courses in the areas of diesel engine repair, HVAC technology and LPN training are “three high-skilled high-wage training programs” that will extend longer.

The application says, “iTech Glades will become the first public technical college to be operated by a school board outside of its county borders in this exciting regional approach for workforce training.”

It’s highly probable that future courses to be established at iTech GTC will include aviation and avionics technology as well as Customs and Border Enforcement agents to support the workforce needs of Airglades International Airport. High school dual enrollments also are planned. Among the supporters of this application are Lykes Bros., Everglades Equipment Corp. and the United States Sugar Corporation.

What would iTech GTC offer? Click HERE to read more.