What do kids know about Halloween holiday?

OKEECHOBEE — Who knows more about Halloween, kindergarteners or fifth graders? Kids change a lot between the ages of 5 and 10, and I thought it would be interesting to interview two classrooms full of children and compare their answers. Crissy Coleman’s class of fifth graders at Seminole Elementary and Chasity Marsh’s class of kindergarten students at South Elementary were kind enough to answer all my questions.

Why do we carve pumpkins?

Zaiden (K5) says, “So they can be scary.”

Amya (5th) says, “We carve them for decorations.”

Valerie (K5) says, “To make Jack-o-lanterns.”

Natalie (5th) says, “I think we carve pumpkins because it’s during fall, and that’s when pumpkins grow the most.”

Layla (K5) says, “So they can be beautiful.”

Why do people wear scary costumes?

Ava (K5) says, “Because Halloween is scary, and you get costumes that are really scary.”

Tattiana and Valerie (K5) say we wear them to scare everyone.

Cristian (K5) says we wear them to scare monsters and ghosts.

Lane (5th) says, “People just like to dress up.”

Dylan (5th) thinks they dress up to express their feelings about Halloween.

Chuter (5th) thinks they wear them because it is a tradition.

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

Chasity Marsh poses with her class of kindergarten students at South Elementary School.

When is Halloween?

Nevauri (K5) says, “It’s in March.”

Alicia (5th) says, “Halloween is October 31.”

Tattiana (K5) says, “No, it is in April.”

Lorenzo (K5) says, “He doesn’t know when it is.”

Mia (K5) says, “She doesn’t know when it is, but it is spooky.”

Why do we say trick or treat?

Lane (5th) says,” If they don’t give you candy you will play a trick on them.” He has played a trick on someone before. He glued candy to the Halloween bowl.

What is Halloween for?

Bentley (K5) says, “It is for getting candy.”

Zaiden (K5) says, “It is for trick or treating.”

Who invented Halloween?

Lorenzo (K5) says, “YOU!” (pointing at me)

What is the best candy to get when you go trick or treating?

Elias (K5) says, “Anything chocolate.”

Stryker (5th) thinks Milky Ways are the best candy.

Fabian (K5) says, “Chocolate bars.”

Ty (5th) says, “Snickers are the best candy.”

Peyton (5th) said the best candy is Sweet Tarts.

Daniel (5th) thinks the best candy is Skittles.

What costume are you going to wear?

Kevin (K5) is going to be a Star Wars Storm Trooper.

John (5th) is going to be a Star Wars Storm Trooper, too.

Jacob (K5) is going to be a Ninja Turtle.

Jake (5th) is going to be a light-up stick figure.

Johnny (5th) is going to wear a blow-up dinosaur costume.

Braydon (5th) is going to be a ghost again.

Mikyala (5th) was a cop last year, but she isn’t sure what she will be this year.

Does anyone dress up with your family as a group? With a theme?

Amya (5th) said her family all dressed up like Aladdin one year. Her dad was the genie. Her mom was Jasmine. Amya was Aladdin, and her little sister was Abu.

Kaydyn (5th) said his family dresses up like The Purge.

Dylan (5th) said his family did Toy Story one year.

Natalie (5th) said her family is doing superheroes this year except for her little brother. He wants to be a villain.

Lane (5th) said his family dressed up as Wizard of Oz characters one year.

John (5th) and his brothers dressed up as Star Wars characters last year.

Ms. Marsh (5th) said one year, right after her daughter was born, her family dressed up as Ninja Turtles. This year, her daughter is Anna. Her niece is Elsa, and her nephew is Olaf.

Do your parents dress up in costumes?

Ava (K5) said her whole family is going to dress up like unicorns and then they are going to change to a different character later.

Does anyone make their own costume?

Zaiden (k5) made his costume. He is going to be Bam Bam. His dad is going to be Pebbles.

Amya (5th) said her mom makes her skirts with tulle. She described the entire process. She is very proud of her mom’s talent.

Layla (K5) and her mom made her costume. It’s a princess dress. Her mom had to get her some pink shoes though.

Dylan (5th) is making his own nerd costume this year.

Valerie (K5) has a sewing machine and is going to be Elsa. Her mom taught her how to sew.

Johnny (5th) and his friend made their own costumes one year. They were the Usos from WWE.

Natalie (5th) said her mom made her a costume two years ago when she wanted to be Raven from the DC Universe.

Lane (5th) said his grandma is making him a Kraft Easy Mac & Cheese costume.

Lake Okeechobee News/Cathy Womble

Crissy Coleman and her class of fifth graders attend Seminole Elementary School.

Is anyone going to a party instead of going trick or treating?

Mia (K5) is going to a party.

Johnny (5th) sometimes goes to a party instead of trick or treating.

Does anyone do something other than trick or treating?

Dylan (5th) likes to go on a hayride with his family. They do it on his grandma’s street.

Lane (5th) goes to a corn maze in Glades County.

Stryker (5th) goes to visit family.

Jade (5th) meets up with his family.

Chuter’s (5th) family has a bonfire on Halloween.

Lane’s (5th) family is thinking of making a haunted house for their friends and family.

What is a fall festival?

Viviana (5th) says it has games and food and hayrides.

All in all, it seems the kids in fifth grade are a little bigger, but there really aren’t many differences between the two classes. They are all excited about getting dressed up and going out to get candy, and no one really has any idea why they are doing it, and they really don’t care. They just want to have fun.