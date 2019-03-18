West Technical Education Center offers Adult Education Classes

BELLE GLADE — Registration for Adult Education Classes will be held from Monday, April 15, through Friday, April 16. Courses offered are ABE/GED Reading, ABE/GED Math, and ESOL. Daytime classes will be available at CareerSource, 1085 S. Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon; and West Technical Education Center (WTEC), 2625 N.W. 16th St. from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 561-829-4620.

