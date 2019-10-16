West County Senior Centers hosts Senior Mature Driver class Oct. 24

BELLE GLADE — West County Senior Center will host a Senior Mature Driver class to be held on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The West County Senior Center is located at 2916 State Road 15 in Belle Glade.

Register today for the upcoming Senior Mature Driver class to save up to 15% off your insurance premium! The cost to participate is $12, includes certificate of completion at the end of the class.

For more information or to register, please call the National Safety Council at 561-845-8233.