West County Senior Center send thanks to Sugar Cane Grower Cooperative Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC BELLE GLADE — Willie Miller, manager, along with the staff and clients of West County Senior Center are most grateful and appreciative to Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative for their benefaction of gift cards, gifts and continued support of aging adults affiliated with West County Senior Center. They would like to wish Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative (SCGC) management and staff a very Merry Christmas! Pictured left to right: Donna Bell, Diane Jones, Mattie Willis, Jacqueline Radcliffe, Willie Jean Hannah, Sharon Roberts and David Goodlett.

