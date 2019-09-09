West County Senior Center hosts free Tailgate for adults 60 and over Sept. 9

BELLE GLADE — The Palm Beach Lakes High School Rams and the Glades Central High School Raiders will face off Monday evening, September 9 and loyal fans of both teams will celebrate!

A “Free Tailgate at the West County Senior Center” for older adults over 60 is planned from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9.

The event will include free lunch, music, and games of spades and domino. The senior center is located at 2916 State Road 15, in Belle Glade.

So instead of sitting at home looking at the four walls or watching soap operas, come on over to the Center and exercise your mind with board games, mingle, make a few friends, get a FREE meal and just enjoy yourself.

For more information, please call Willie M. or Melinda E. at 561-996-4808.