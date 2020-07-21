West County Senior Center distributes hand sanitizer today, July 21 BELLE GLADE — The West County Senior Center (WCSC) will be distributing 700 bottles of 8 oz. hand sanitizer Tuesday, July 21, from 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out, in the parking lot of WCSC offices at 2916 State Road 15 in Belle Glade. Please enter the lot from the southernmost driveway, stay in your vehicle and proceed slowly to the entrance where the staff will distribute hand sanitizer to you.

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.