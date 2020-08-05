West County Senior Center distributes bottled water from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today

BELLE GLADE — As more people venture out, West County Senior Center is at it again helping families during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting an impromptu distribution of 3,500 16-ounce bottles of Zephyrhills water from 4 to 6:30 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Aug. 5, during a community grab and go drive-thru in the parking lot of our offices at 2916 State Road #15 in Belle Glade.

Please enter the lot from the southernmost driveway, stay in your vehicle and proceed slowly to the entrance where staffers will distribute one case of water per vehicle.

For more information, please contact Senior Center Manager Willie A. Miller Jr. at 561-996-4808.