West County Senior Center distributes bottled water from 4 to 6:30 p.m. today

Aug 5th, 2020 · by · Comments:

BELLE GLADE — As more people venture out, West County Senior Center is at it again helping families during the coronavirus pandemic by hosting an impromptu distribution of 3,500 16-ounce bottles of Zephyrhills water from 4 to 6:30 p.m. TODAY, Wednesday, Aug. 5, during a community grab and go drive-thru in the parking lot of our offices at 2916 State Road #15 in Belle Glade.

Please enter the lot from the southernmost driveway, stay in your vehicle and proceed slowly to the entrance where staffers will distribute one case of water per vehicle.

For more information, please contact Senior Center Manager Willie A. Miller Jr. at 561-996-4808.

Tags: ·
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie