WCSC thanks family of the late Precious Wright

BELLE GLADE — On behalf of myself, Willie A. Miller II, staff and Division of Senior Services administration, we would like to thank Linda J. Earsley and her family for their generosity over the past 19 years in sponsoring West County Senior Center’s (WCSC) Annual Holiday Celebration. It is because of their generous donation each year that WCSC and Tri-City seniors are able to enjoy a fun-filled, festive holiday party and meal with all the trimmings. Also, a big shout-out to Palm Beach County government — Department of Community Services/Division of Senior Services — for sponsoring the caterer Aunt Rose’s Soul Food Kitchen, CarePlus for underwriting the D.J. — D.J. Chocolate Chip, the best DJ in all of South Florida, Through Your Eyes Events; Taquoya Woodson for the lovely decorations; and newly appointed PBSO Capt. Emory Payne for serving as a celebrity server.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC

Linda Johnson heads this event at the WCSC.

An interview with the granddaughter of Precious Wright, Linda J. Earsley, West County Senior Center Annual Holiday Celebration sponsor.

Question: When did you sponsor the first signature holiday celebration gathering at West County Senior Center? What inspired you to do so, and why did you select West County as a recipient of your generosity?

Answer: In 2000, my family was inspired and motivated to give back because of my grandmother, who was a very generous woman. She was well-known and respected throughout the Glades community because she devoted her life to helping those in our community who were in need. We chose West County Senior Center as the recipient for our family-sponsored annual holiday luncheon celebration because most of the seniors who attend knew my grandmother. They are from the Tri City area and are pillars within the community.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC

Terrance Earsley shows his holiday spirit with his festive attire and Santa’s hat.

Q: Given that your mother was a frequent attendee at West County Senior Center, can you share with us some of your attributes and tell us a little bit about her and how she influenced your life? Did your grandmother play a role in sparking your desire and passion to help others?

A: My grandmother Precious Wright was a beautiful, flawless person and a powerful prayer warrior. She had tremendous drive, and she was a motivated and creative entrepreneur. She was also a fantastic storyteller. Although she was a bit of a disciplinarian, her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren knew that she only disciplined them because she loved them and wanted to ensure they stayed on the right path for a successful and productive life.

As a family, we feel blessed and fortunate to have had Precious Wright as our grandmother. She was small in stature, but her love, care and generous heart positively touched each of us and inspired and empowered us to persevere to be the best that we could be in our personal as well as our professional lives. Her influence and life of service motivated us to aspire to greatness, and as a result of this strong role model, our grandmother, we are proud to have an NFL football player, a CEO, entrepreneurs, educators, a postal worker, scholars and a supervisor among others in our family.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC

Santa’s elf, Laverne Edwards, joins in the festivities.



Q: What inspires or motivates you to give back, donate, pay it forward and invest in philanthropic projects?

A: Giving back, donating and helping the less fortunate in our community is what we were taught to do growing up, and it has now become a way of life for our family. We get tremendous gratification when we are serving our fellow man.

Q: Do you have any projects or initiatives that you are currently working on or anticipating that you would like to share with our newsletter audience? And if so, do you need others to volunteer to assist you to ensure the success of the project or initiative?

A: No, I am not involved in any service project at the present time. However, I do hope that others within our community would decide to become involved in volunteering and service projects and lifting up those in our community that need a hand up.

Q: What would you tell others who are thinking about volunteering, donating or giving back to the Glades especially during this holiday season?

A: I would tell others that volunteering and giving back is so very rewarding. We are blessed to be a blessing, and there is nothing more gratifying than helping others and making a difference in someone’s life.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/WCSC

The West County Senior Center and Tri City seniors enjoyed a fun-filled, festive holiday party and meal with all the trimmings on Dec. 20.

Q: What are you most passionate about, and why do you volunteer and donate to worthy causes?

A: I am most passionate, of course, about my lifetime commitment to volunteering, philanthropy and serving in our community and supporting worthy causes when at all possible.

The Precious Wright family is well known for its lifetime legacy and commitment to giving back to the Glades. We at West County Senior Center are grateful and thankful to be the host of their annually sponsored signature holiday luncheon.

God bless you, Precious Wright family, for your generosity. Our best wishes to the family for a joyous Christmas and a blessed and prosperous New Year.