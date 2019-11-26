Waste Amnesty Week is Dec. 9-14

HENDRY COUNTY — Hendry County Waste Management will host a weeklong Amnesty in LaBelle and Clewiston for unincorporated Hendry County residents beginning Monday, Dec. 9, through Friday, Dec. 14. Residents will be asked to provide a valid driver’s license to ensure they reside in Hendry County. No commercial waste accepted.

Hendry County Waste Management stations are located at
• Clewiston Transfer Station, 1350 Olympia Ave., Clewiston from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• LaBelle Transfer Station, 1360 Forestry Division Road, LaBelle from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted waste
• Yard waste: No single branch or limb larger than 4 feet long and 4 inches in diameter.
• Construction debris: lumber, shingles, drywall, glass, tiles, wire, etc
• White goods: washers, stoves, water heaters, etc.
• Furniture: sofas, mattresses, chairs, etc.
• Tires: tires without rims

Residents with questions, please call special districts at 863-675-5252.

