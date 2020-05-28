Walmart donates wall to seniors

OKEECHOBEE — Attention, high school seniors! Welcome to your yearbook wall. Walmart wanted to do something for the Okeechobee High School (OHS) Class of 2020 graduates, so here it is. Walmart is giving you the opportunity to build your own yearbook page and, when it’s full, they will donate it to the high school. It is located at the front of the store by the vision center.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

OKEECHOBEE — This is the yearbook wall that Walmart dedicated to the Okeechobee High School Class of 2020.

Here are the rules:

You may post any picture that reflects your high school career. Photos can be no larger than a standard 4×6. Photos may not contain any graphic or unsavory content. Let’s keep it family-friendly. You may write messages to your fellow classmates or any quotes or inspirational messages. No cursing or *** to imply cursing. Nothing distasteful. If any graphic or unsavory content is found, Walmart will take down the sheet and dispose of it. Please don’t be the one to ruin it for everyone else.

Congrats, Class of 2020 — Walmart is super proud of you!