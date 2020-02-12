Voter registration deadline nears

Are you registered to vote?

The deadline to register in order to qualify to vote in the March 17 Florida Presidential Preference Primary is Feb. 18.

To be eligible to vote, you must:

• Be a citizen of the United States of America;

• Be a legal resident of Florida;

• Be a legal resident of the county in which you seek to be registered;

• Be at least 16 years old to preregister or at least 18 years old to register and vote;

• Not be a person who has been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored; and,

• Not be a person convicted of a felony without having your right to vote restored.



Party affiliation determines which candidates will be on your ballot during Primary Elections. Florida is a closed primary state, which means that you must be registered with a political party to vote in that party’s Primary Election. You may change your party affiliation at any time, but it must be done 29 days before a Primary Election to be valid for that election.

Florida voter registration is available online at registertovoteflorida.gov/home.



If you wish to register to vote in person, visit the office of the Supervisor of Elections in your home county.

In Okeechobee County, register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections Office, inside the Historic Okeechobee County Courthouse, 304 N.W. Second Street, Room 144. For more information, call 863-763-4014.



In Hendry County, register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 25 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle or 1100 S. Olympia Street in Clewiston. For more information, call 863-675-5230 (LaBelle) or 863-902-3393 (Clewiston).

In Glades County, register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections Office, 500 Avenue J in Moore Haven. For information, call 863-946-6005.

In Western Palm Beach County, register to vote at the West County Office Building, 2976 State Road 15. For information, call 561-992-1114.

South Bay race on ballot

The City of South Bay has one race on the March 17 ballot. For the Commission seat 1, incumbent Esther E. Berry is challenged by Michael E. Jackson.