Volunteers sought to appear in music video

O-K-E-E-C-H-O-B-E-E

I Love You!

OKEECHOBEE — “We have a new song, Okeechobee,” said songwriter Chris Fox, “and it’s a country theme song that tells the story of our town.”

Mr. Fox’s new song tells the story of how people in our town were raised back when this town was founded, he said. He wants to rekindle memories among multiple generations who are still living here — memories of meeting in church on Sunday morning, taking care of our brothers, loving each other no matter what — we learned these things from our mothers, the song says. He hopes the song will unite and bond people together because he believes “the richest people are those who have the most relationships,” and that is what he is trying to do with his music.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Songwriter Chris Fox enjoys writing songs that are encouraging and inspiring with clean, wholesome lyrics and stories everyone can relate to.

On Saturday, July 20, he will be recording a music video of his new song, “O-K-E-E-C-H-O-B-E-E I Love You,” and he is inviting everyone to come down to Veterans Park, at the intersection of State Road 70 and U.S. 441 (aka Parrott Avenue) to be a part of it. Please arrive between 10 and 10:30 a.m. to fill out a release form. They will begin at approximately 11 a.m. and continue for a few hours. Participants will be grouped together and will sing the chorus. Feel free to wear shirts advertising local businesses, he said. “This is about our town.” But, please do not wear anything obscene or profane.

Mr. Fox will sing the verses in different areas of the different parks, and it will be filmed from different angles. The townspeople will join him for the choruses.

Mr. Fox is on the board of Haven Street, a ministry for kids and teens, and he and Gary Schreck, the founder of Haven Street, are sponsoring the video in the hope that they can get the community more involved in the simple things of ministry, things like being supportive, being an encouragement and setting an example for others not only with words but with actions.

There will be CDs available for purchase on Saturday for $15. Each CD has 14 songs on it. In the future, they plan to have T-shirts made with the name of the song on the front and the lyrics on the back so people can read the lyrics and feel like they are part of something historic.

City hall, the fire department and the police department are all aware of what is going on and have been invited to take part in the video.

Mr. Fox said he would love to give those who serve and protect the town more recognition. “They deserve much more recognition than they get,” he said.

“So come on out, Okeechobee, and let’s put together a music video!”