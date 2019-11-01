Volunteers make a differenc

OKEECHOBEE — Make a Difference Day is complete! Nearly 70 volunteers gave back over 300 hours to our community! Thanks to a team from Humana, Bobbi Poole and friends from Rotary Sunset who made cookies then came to volunteer. Thank you to the Methodist Church for hosting breakfast. We were able to beautify the chamber, meet and talk with shut-ins at three different places, send food out to support the nearly 50 volunteers to distribute food with Christ Fellowship at the ag center, and 969 cookies were baked and given away, too!
We believe in the power of volunteering and giving back, and will be doing our next Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Our Village. It will be a huge “giveaway” and “clothing exchange.” We will share more details soon.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.
Facebook Comment
advertisement
Print Edition
The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday. You can find it in retail outlets throughout the Okeechobee area, or subscribe to our print newspaper or our e-newspaper, a digital replica of the print edition.