Volunteers make a differenc

Okeechobee News/Katrina Elsken

Volunteers gathered at First United Methodist Church in Okeechobee on Oct. 25 to bake hundreds of cookies. On Saturday, volunteers delivered the cookies to area shut-ins.

OKEECHOBEE — Make a Difference Day is complete! Nearly 70 volunteers gave back over 300 hours to our community! Thanks to a team from Humana, Bobbi Poole and friends from Rotary Sunset who made cookies then came to volunteer. Thank you to the Methodist Church for hosting breakfast. We were able to beautify the chamber, meet and talk with shut-ins at three different places, send food out to support the nearly 50 volunteers to distribute food with Christ Fellowship at the ag center, and 969 cookies were baked and given away, too!

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Leah Suarez

Charlie Schrichte and his grandpa, Joe Suarez helped beautify the grounds at the Chamber of Commerce of Okeechobee building on Oct. 26 as part of Make A Difference Day.

We believe in the power of volunteering and giving back, and will be doing our next Make a Difference Day on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Our Village. It will be a huge “giveaway” and “clothing exchange.” We will share more details soon.

Leah Suarez is a freelance writer.