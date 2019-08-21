Veterans Town Hall to connect veterans with benefits, resources WEST PALM BEACH — The West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, 7305 N Military Trail, Room 4B-116, in West Palm Beach, will hold a Veterans Town Hall meeting Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 5 p.m. This meeting provides an opportunity for area Veterans to come learn about the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center, obtain information on programs, and provide feedback to VA leadership. In addition to leadership presentations, an Assistance Fair will begin at 4 p.m. in Room 4B-115. At the fair, representatives from VA enrollment, community care, and others will provide assistance with concerns.

