Vacation Bible School and cheer camp offered in Okeechobee Community Events

Shrine Club serves catfish

The Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., will serve catfish dinners on Friday, June 7, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. for $8. There will be live music. For information, call 863-763-3378.

VFW 4423 hosts events

VFW Post #4423, 300 N.W. 34th St., will hold the following events: Friday and Saturday, June 7 and 8, at 1 p.m. Karaoke with Coyote Ugly will be held on Friday, June 7, at 7 p.m. For information, call 863-763-0818.

Father/daughter dance canceled

The father and daughter dance that was originally set for Saturday, June 8, at the Okeechobee Shrine Club has been canceled due to low ticket sales.

VFW Post 9528 hosts events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — VFW Post 9528, 29012 State Road 78 East in Buckhead Ridge, will host the following events: The post will serve dinner on Friday, June 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, onion rings, salad, and dessert. Music presented by Travis, from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 8. Proceeds benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

Moose Lodge hosts events

The Moose Lodge #1753, 159 N.W. 36th St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 7, there will be hamburgers and shrimp at 5 p.m. On Saturday, June 8, there will be country fried steak, salad, rolls and dessert at 5 p.m., with music by Phil Eddings from 6 to 9 p.m. On Sunday, June 9, there will be breakfast from 8 to 9:45 a.m. and three-card bingo from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

VFW 10539 to host events

VFW post 10539, 3911 U.S. 441 S.E., will host the following events: On Friday, June 7, there will be a steak and shrimp dinner from 5 to 8 p.m. with music by the Logan Brothers from 7 to 11 p.m. On Saturday, June 8, there will be a full menu from noon to 4 p.m. with music by Darkhorse from 2 to 6 p.m. On Sunday, June 9, there will be a full menu and wings from 1 to 5 p.m. with music by Dennis from 2 to 6 p.m.

Legion 64 hosts events

American Legion Post 64, 501 S.E. Second St., will host the following events: On Friday, June 7, there will be a karaoke/fish fry with your choice of fish, shrimp or chicken in a basket for $6 or on a salad for $7 from 5 to 8 p.m. Music by Ray Johnson will be from 6 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, June 8, there will be a spaghetti dinner and dance from 5 to 8 p.m. sponsored by The Sons of the American Legion with music by D&K Karaoke. For a $6 donation you will get spaghetti, salad, a roll and dessert. It is also college game day so come tailgate! There will be $9 buckets of domestic beer all day. On Sunday, June 9, there will be a constitutional conference at 9 a.m. with breakfast available. At 2 p.m. there is NASCAR Michigan Speedway with wings and $1 drafts. Bingo will begin at 6:30 p.m.. The kitchen will be open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. On Monday, June 10, there will be five-card bingo from 1 to 3 p.m. with lunch being served at 11 a.m. Meeting day is Tuesday, June 11. E-board will be at 6 p.m., auxiliary at 6 p.m., and legionaries at 7 p.m. Food is available all day.

VFW 9528 to host events

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The VFW Post 9528, 29012 S.R. 78 E., will host the following events: A full breakfast will be served on Sunday, June 9, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. by The Sons of AMVETS. The Ladies AMVETS will serve a taco Salad dinner on Wednesday, June 12, at 5 p.m. The Post will serve dinner on Friday, June 14, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The menu includes grilled boneless rib eye steak, grilled pork tenderloin, fried fish and shrimp, baked and french fried potatoes, baked sweet potatoes, fried onion rings, salad, and dessert, with music by Travis, from 6 to 10 p.m. The VFW Riders will serve a full breakfast from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and wings and things at 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 15. Proceeds from all events benefit veteran services. For information, call 863-467-2882.

AmVets 200 will host bingo

AmVets Post 200, 3651 U.S. 441 S.E., will host five-card bingo on Sunday, June 9, and Tuesday, June 11, from 2 to 4 p.m. It is open to members and guests. On Friday, June 14, it will host quarter bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. On Sunday, June 16, it will host five-card bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. For information, call 863-484-8135.

Republicans to meet

The Republicans will host its meeting at Chen’s Chinese Restaurant, 104 S.E. Sixth St., on Monday, June 10, at 6:30 p.m. Please arrive at 6 p.m. if you are planning to order food.

Diabetes workshop scheduled

A Diabetes Self-Management workshop will be held for a 2.5 hour meeting for 6-weeks on Tuesdays, June 11, 18, 25 and July 2, 9, 16. from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Plan to attend all sessions. For adults and seniors with type 2 diabetes. Family and caregivers are welcome. For information, call 863-532-3099, email info@LORHN.org or visit LORHN.org.

Library friends to meet

The Friends of the Library of Okeechobee will hold its regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, June 11, at 4:30 p.m. at the public library, 206 S.W. 16th St. The meeting will be held in the meeting room and regular business and summer programs will be discussed.

Cheer Camp scheduled

The Okeechobee Storm Summer Cheer Camp will be held at Cedar Plaza, 2947 S.W. Third Terrace, from Monday, June 17, through Friday, June 21, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lunch and snack will be provided. They will learn to cheer, dance, stunt and tumble. This is a free event. Space is limited. Call 863-697-3211 to register your child. Sponsored by the Children’s Services Council.

Oakview Baptist hosts Vacation Bible School

Oakview Baptist Church, 677 S,W. 32nd St., invites you to a Vacation Bible Study. It begins Monday, June 17, and goes through June 21. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. every day and VBS will be from 6 to 9 p.m. This is a free event for ages three and up. There is a nursery available for children under the age of three whose parents wish to attend a class. For more information, call 863-763-1699.

Democrats to meet

The Okeechobee Democrats group welcomes you to attend its monthly meeting on Wednesday, June 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Beef O’Brady’s, 608 S. Parrott Ave.

Businesswomen to meet

The Businesswomen’s Referral Network invites you to attend its meeting on Friday, June 21, at Lakeside Grill, 1111 S. Parrott Ave., at 11:30 a.m. Instead of the usual gift exchange, please bring something to help the teachers. For questions and information, call Raye at 863-467-2557.

Luncheon to be held

Home Health Providers Collaborative Care Luncheon will be on Friday, June 28, from noon to 1 p.m. at Raulerson Hospital, 1796 U.S. 441, in the inservice classroom behind the hospital. If you plan to attend, R.S.V.P is required by Friday, June 21. Call Martha Freitas at 561-451-7973 or email Martha.Freitas@hcahealthcare.com.

Methodist Church to hold Vacation Bible School

The First United Methodist Church, 200 N.W. Second St., will host Vacation Bible School. ‘Who is My Neighbor? Learning to Love Like Jesus’ will be held on Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with dinner served, Saturday, June 22, from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. with lunch served, and Sunday, June 23, from 8:30 to 11:15 a.m. Stop by the church office to pick up a registration form before June 19.

Bluegrass concert scheduled

Keith Bass and the Florida Bluegrass Express will be in concert at the Shrine Club, 1855 S.W. 53rd St., on Saturday, June 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. The concession stand will be open. For information, call 863-763-3378.

CCC meeting set July 23

The Community Collaborative Council (CCC) will hold a meeting on Tuesday, July 23, at the Okeechobee County School District Office, 700 S.W. Second Ave., Room 303. For information, call 863-462-5125.

Burger and bike event set

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee is throwing its Boots, Burgers, and Bikes event on Saturday, Aug. 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at C. Scott Driver Park, 10100 S.R. 78 W. There will be food, games, raffles, a drive-in bike show, and the “Best Burger in Okeechobee” contest for local restaurants and vendors to participate. Tickets are $25, children 5 to 12 are $5, and children four and under are free. For information, visit www.bbbsbigs.org or call 772-466-8535. All proceeds go to enhance the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Okeechobee programs.

The Lake Okeechobee News is published every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday and now includes news from around the lake every Wednesday.