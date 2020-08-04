USDA reveals contents of “mystery seed” packets

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has identified at least 14 of the different types of seeds in the mysterious seed packets received by residents across the country.

“We have identified 14 different species of seeds, “said Osama El-Lissy, the deputy administrator of the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. “Including mustard , cabbage, morning glories, roses, hibiscus, and some herbs such as mint, sage, rosemary and lavender.”

“This is just a subset of the examples we’ve collected so far,” concluded El-Lissy.

People across the country have received suspicious, unsolicited packages of seed that appear to be coming from China.

USDA officials believe the packages are part of what is known as a “brushing scam”. In a brushing scam people receive unsolicited items from a seller who then posts fake customer reviews to boost their own sales.

The companies, usually foreign, third-party sellers that are sending the items are simply using your address that they discovered online. The intention of these companies is to make it appear as though you wrote a glowing online review of their merchandise, and that you are a verified buyer of that merchandise. Companies such as Amazon require proof of shipping when dealing with sellers.

Once they have proof of an item shipped, they then post a fake, positive review to improve their products’ ratings, which means more sales for them. The payoff is highly profitable from their perspective.

The fake online review angle is only one way they benefit. By using the brushing scam, they also are increasing their sales numbers. Increased sales numbers, even though padded with fake purchases, look good for the company and help lead to more sales.

The USDA is still in the process of collecting seed packages from recipients and will test their contents and determine if they contain anything that could be of concern to U.S. agriculture or the environment.

If you receive a package :

• Do not open the seed packets.

• Avoid opening any packing material if possible.

• Do not plant the seeds.

• Do not put the seeds in the trash.

• Limit your contact with the seeds.

• Put the seeds and mailing materials into a sealable plastic bag.



Report the seed package to the FDACS Division of Plant Industry at 1-888-397-1517 or DPIhelpline@FDACS.gov.