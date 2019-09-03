Updates from Emergency Operations Centers for Okeechobee, Glades and Palm Beach Counties

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

OKEECHOBEE – Update from Waste Management on Residential Garbage Collection:

Due to Hurricane Dorian, Waste Management will resume Residential garbage collection on Wednesday, Sept. 4 , weather permitting, as follows:

The Wednesday, Sept. 4 collection, will include Monday and Tuesday residential route customers only.

The Thursday Sept. 5 collection, will include Wednesday residential route customers only.

The Friday Sept. 6 collection, will include Thursday residential route customers only.

The Saturday, Sept. 7 collection,will include Friday residential route customers only.

Curbside recycling collection (in the city limits and for the portion of the county that has recycling) will resume on Monday, Sept. 9.

Reminder from Fire Public Safety Officer:

Things to Remember When Using Your Generator After a Storm

• Never use a generator in an enclosed space such as inside your home, garage, or near your soffit. Carbon Monoxide fumes are fatal and can creep in through open doors and windows around the house. Place the generator outside and away from the building. You can purchase a battery powered carbon monoxide detector from local retail and hardware stores for added protection while using a generator.

• Make sure extension cords are in good condition and have a ground. After the storm there is a high likelihood of standing water. Keep all electrical cords away from the water.

• Generator’s connected to your home’s wiring must be installed with a transfer switch by a licensed electrician. Generators connected improperly can pose a risk to you, your family, neighbors, and especially utility workers and first responders.

• Generator fires can occur if the generator is not refueled correctly. Be sure to turn off the generator and allow it to cool prior to refueling.

Remember to follow these tips and use a generator safely.

GLADES COUNTY

MOORE HAVEN – Glades County will shut down the shelters today (Tuesday, Sept. 3). Glades County schools and Glades County government offices will be open Wednesday, Sept. 3.

Glades County is no longer under a tropical storm watch.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

PALM BEACH COUNTY – Palm Beach County remains under a Tropical Storm Warning. For that reason, shelters will remain open. Palm Beach County shelters are currently housing 2903 residents and that includes special needs and pet shelters. Residents are encouraged to remain sheltered and off the roads as the worst of the weather passes. The evacuation order for Zones A and B is still in effect.



Palm Beach County has opened nine general population shelters, as well as the special needs shelter at the South Florida Fairgrounds and the pet-friendly shelter at West Boynton Recreation Center.



The general population shelters are:

• Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elem. School, 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach

• Independence Middle School, 4001 Greenway Dr., Jupiter

• Lakeshore Middle School, 425 W Canal St N, Belle Glade

• Pahokee Middle School, 850 Larrimore Rd, Pahokee

• Palm Beach Gardens High School, 4245 Holly Dr., Palm Beach Gardens

• Palm Beach Central High School, 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington

• Park Vista High School, 7900 Jog Rd, Lake Worth

• Forest Hill High School, 6901 Parker Avenue, West Palm Beach,

• Atlantic Community High School, 2455 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach

For continuing information on Hurricane Dorian contact the Emergency Information Center (EIC) at 561-712-6400.