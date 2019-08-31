Update from Hendry County Emergency Management

Aug 31st, 2019 · by · Comments:

LABELLE — Hendry County Emergency Management is continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian. 

Due to the most recent projected tracks, plans are tentative for shelter openings in Hendry County. 

Voluntary evacuations continue to be encouraged for residents living in low-lying, flood prone areas and RV’s or mobile homes. 

Residents who need to evacuate are encouraged to evacuate tens of miles to the homes of family or friends who live in secure homes. 

Please continue to monitor the weather and take precautions to prepare for high winds and heavy rains.

Text “HENDRYFLA” to 888777 to receive updates from Hendry County Emergency Management.

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie