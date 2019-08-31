Update from Hendry County Emergency Management

LABELLE — Hendry County Emergency Management is continuing to closely monitor Hurricane Dorian.

Due to the most recent projected tracks, plans are tentative for shelter openings in Hendry County.

Voluntary evacuations continue to be encouraged for residents living in low-lying, flood prone areas and RV’s or mobile homes.

Residents who need to evacuate are encouraged to evacuate tens of miles to the homes of family or friends who live in secure homes.

Please continue to monitor the weather and take precautions to prepare for high winds and heavy rains.

Text “HENDRYFLA” to 888777 to receive updates from Hendry County Emergency Management.