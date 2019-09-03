Update for Big O area counties: Okeechobee schools to reopen Thursday; Hendry County and Glades County schools reopen Wednesday; Government offices reopen

NINETEENTH JUDICIAL COURT The 19th Circuit Court confirming reopening of 19th Circuit Courts on Thursday, September 5th.

OKEECHOBEE COUNTY

OKEECHOBEE – The City of Okeechobee will reopen on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 8 a.m.

Okeechobee County School District teachers return to work on Wednesday, as a teacher work day. Students return to school on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Indian River State College will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, as Hurricane Dorian moves north along its anticipated path.

If all campuses are determined to be safe and secure, IRSC will plan to reopen for normal business on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Raulerson Hospital has resumed normal visiting hours.

Hurricane Dorian Okeechobee County Emergency Operations Center will deactivate to Level 2 Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 at 6 p.m.

The voluntary evacuation order is rescinded effective Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 6 p.m.

The General Population Shelter and Pet Friendly Shelter located at 2468 SW 7th Avenue, Okeechobee, will close Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Special Needs Shelter located at 804 NW 2nd Street, Okeechobee, will close Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m.

The Call Center Line will close tonight Tuesday, Sept. 3) at 7 p.m. (tonight)

All Okeechobee County BOCC offices will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Okeechobee County Library will open at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

City of Okeechobee offices will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Okeechobee Property Appraiser, Tax Collector, Supervisor of Election offices, and Sheriff’s Administrative Offices will open at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

OUA (Okeechobee Utility Authority will open at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Boat ramps at Scott Driver, Lock 7 and Okee-Tantie area will be open to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

All County Parks will be open to the public at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Okeechobee Clerk of Circuit Court will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Indian River State Colleges will remain closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Waste Management resumes garbage pick-up Wednesday, Sept. 4.

FPL reports no outages in Okeechobee County.

GLADES COUNTY

MOORE HAVEN – Tropical storm watch was lifted at 1 p.m. Sept. 3. Wind gusts up to 39 mph are expected through Sept. 4.

Landfills open Sept. 4. Schools reopen Sept. 4.

Shelters closed Sept. 3.

Trash pickup resumes regular schedule for Sept. 4; debris plan never activated.

HENDRY COUNTY

LABELLE – Due to the latest forecast, Hendry County has closed all of its general population shelters for Hurricane Dorian.

The Hendry-Glades Special Needs shelter has also been closed.

Hendry County Emergency Management (EM) will continue to monitor the storm and send out any notices a needed.

Hendry County EM appreciates Hendry County residents heeding the notices and recommendations sent out by EM.

Hendry County government offices will resume regular business hours on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. This includes the Hendry County Board of County Commissioners, Supervisor of Elections, Tax Collector, Property Appraiser and the Clerk of Courts.

The City of LaBelle and Hendry County schools will also re-open on Wednesday.

Hendry County Schools reopen Sept. 4.

Trash pickup remained on normal schedule in Clewiston and LaBelle, and countywide.

Hendry Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will resume normal operations Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. Offices and clinics in LaBelle and Clewiston will be open Wednesday, Sept. 4.



The HRMC Emergency Department and inpatient area are open and have remained open throughout Hurricane Dorian.

PALM BEACH COUNTY

WEST PALM BEACH – After detailed discussion with the National Weather Service and Hurricane Center, a reentry order lifting the mandatory evacuation orders for Zones A and B will be effective at 4 p.m.

County offices will be closed on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 and resume normal operations on Thursday, Sept. 5.

Residents may begin exiting shelters. Shelters will remain open overnight and close at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

EOC will de-escalate to a Level 2 (partial) activation effective 7 p.m. tonight and will remain at that level until approximately 7 p.m. Sept. 4, 2019.

Palm Tran will resume full service Wednesday, Sept. 4 starting at 4:30 a.m.

As of 11 a.m. Sept. 3, 2,500-plus evacuees were in school-based shelters.

All schools and district offices will remain closed at least until Thursday, Sept. 5.

Trash collection resumes in unincorporated areas Sept. 4; check with Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County for community updates.

For continuing information on Hurricane Dorian contact the Emergency Information Center (EIC) at 561-712-6400. For more information on the Palm Beach County Division of Emergency Management and hurricane preparedness, please visit: ReadyPBC.com, follow us on Twitter @PBCGOV and watch PBC-TV Channel 20.