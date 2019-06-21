United Way to take applications for emergency food and shelter

FORT MYERS — The United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee has announced that it will accept applications for funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Lee, Hendry and Glades Counties through July 5, 5 p.m.

The counties of Lee, Hendry and Glades have been awarded federal funds in the amount of $289,305 made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Applications are being accepted by the Local Board charged with distributing the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. The local board will determine how the funds awarded to this area are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local human service agencies in the area.

The United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee provides the coordination and administrative support for this program in our community.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be the following: private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are private voluntary organizations, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies and organizations are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for these Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact the

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee

7273 Concourse Drive,

Fort Myers, FL 33908

or call Hannah Pelle at 239-433-7215 for more information. The deadline for applications to be received is July 5, at 5 p.m.

In addition to raising funds for human service organizations in our community, the United Way promotes partnerships and collaborations among agencies and initiatives, helping them to work together focusing on issues and solutions that continue to improve lives. For more information please call United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee at 239-433-2000 or visit www.unitedwaylee.org.