United Way provides $155,300 for local programs

OKEECHOBEE — Robbie Chartier and Dowling Watford, the chairs of the United Way of Okeechobee 2018-2019 Campaign, announced that the campaign met its goal and raised over $155,300.

“Our great community came through again and met the United Way Campaign goal! Meeting the goal is vital to our 15 United Way Partner Agencies because the 19 programs will continue to provide services to our local community. Your gifts help babies thrive and provide food for hungry families. Our partner agencies provide hospice services for the terminally ill, and bereavement services for their families. Others help young children be ready for school, and help the abused receive treatment and shelter, plus so much more,” said campaign co-chair Robbie Chartier.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

In the photo are the 2018-2019 United Way Campaign co-chair Robbie Chartier and United Way Okeechobee manager Nick Blount.

Top contributors to the campaign were: Zachry Construction, Publix, FPL, Okeechobee County School District, and South Florida Water Management District.

“The community will benefit greatly as a result of the campaign. The hard work of many volunteers and the generosity of the businesses, organizations and individuals was instrumental in reaching the goal,” said Nick Blount, the local United Way Manager.

The United Way of Okeechobee raises funds for human service organizations in our community, and promotes partnerships and collaborations among agencies, focusing on issues and solutions to improve lives. All funds raised in Okeechobee County support programs in Okeechobee.