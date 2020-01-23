United Way launches 17th year of Taxes Filed Free campaign

PALM BEACH COUNTY — United Way of Palm Beach County’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program officially begins its 17th year of service on Jan. 21, offering free and safe income tax preparation throughout Palm Beach County to those with a 2019 household income of $66,000 or less.

The VITA Program helps Palm Beach County taxpayers save over $1.6 million in fees had they used a tax-preparation service. Taxpayers receiving refunds through returns processed at VITA sites used the money to pay off debt, invest in education or housing, or open a bank account.

Last year, VITA processed more than 10,000 income tax returns for lower income households, resulting in upwards of $5 million in earned income tax credits and $15 million in tax refunds. Since 2004, this program helped return approximately $230 million to the Palm Beach County economy through preparing returns for individuals and families in the community.

VITA now offers three easy tax filing options: Taxes filed for you or filed with the support and guidance of an IRS-certified volunteer at one of our 16 VITA sites across Palm Beach County. You can also file your own tax return online at MyFreeTaxes.com.

When visiting a VITA site, taxpayers need to bring the following documents: 2018 tax return, social security cards and birthdates for all family members, all W-2 statements for 2019, Forms 1099 and 1098, a photo ID and a voided check. Joint returns require both spouses to attend. Those who earned less than $50,162 may also be eligible for up to $6,557 in Earned Income Tax Credits.

The VITA Program is possible through United Way of Palm Beach County’s partnership with the Internal Revenue Service, 211 Palm Beach/Treasure Coast, Bank of America, Citibank, the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, SunTrust Bank, Third Federal and Wells Fargo.

To find out more about the VITA program, visit TaxesFiledFree.org or call 2-1-1.