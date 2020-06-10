United Way helps nonprofit agencies provide food and shelter

GLADES COUNTY — United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee has announced that it will accept applications from local nonprofit agencies for funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs in Glades County beginning June 9 through June 23 (5 p.m.).

Glades County has been awarded federal money through the State Set-Aside Committee in the amount of $27,636 for Phase CARES and $5,472 for Phase 37, made available through the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)/Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Applications are being accepted by the local board charged with distributing the funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas. The local board will determine how the money awarded to this area is to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by human service agencies in the area.

United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee provides the coordination and administrative support for this program in our community.

Under the terms of the grant from the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must be the following: private voluntary non-profits or units of government; have an accounting system; practice nondiscrimination; have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and if they are private voluntary organizations, they must have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies and organizations are urged to apply.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for these Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds should contact Madison Mitchell at 239-433-7555 or Madison@UnitedWayLee.org for more information. The deadline for applications to be received is Tuesday, June 23, at 5 p.m.

In addition to raising money for human service organizations in our community, United Way promotes partnerships and collaborations among agencies and initiatives, helping them to work together focusing on issues and solutions that continue to improve lives. For more information please call United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades, and Okeechobee at 239-433-2000 or go online to unitedwaylee.org.