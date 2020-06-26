United Way and partners launch Summer BreakSpot FUN

PALM BEACH COUNTY — United Way of Palm Beach County and community partners are providing daily virtual activities for kids through the Summer BreakSpot FUN! program. Summer BreakSpot FUN! is projected to reach several hundred children 18 and under across Palm Beach County.

Summer BreakSpot FUN! is an online enrichment program of virtual activities designed to accompany the free meals offered at Summer BreakSpot meal sites. Through this program, kids can engage in activities that support educational and emotional development and build relationships with community partners. The Summer BreakSpot FUN! program runs Monday through Friday at 2 p.m. led by experts and community leaders.

Monday – Reading is FUN! — Reading of a children’s book led by local leaders in Palm Beach County, accompanied by an activity associated with the book.

Tuesday – Exercise is FUN! — Physical fitness activities such as dance or kids yoga.

Wednesday – Water Safety is FUN! — Water safety classes offered by the YMCA of South Palm Beach County.

Thursday – Healthy Habits are FUN! — Activities associated with developing healthy habits, such as mental health activities provided by Palm Beach County Youth Services, nutrition education and dental hygiene.

Friday – Friends are FUN! — Activities such as art classes and meeting a zoologist offered by Prime Time of Palm Beach County partners.

To provide these activities in a virtual format, United Way of Palm Beach County partnered with Palm Beach County Youth Services, Prime Time of Palm Beach County, The School District of Palm Beach County, FLIPANY and the YMCA of South Palm Beach County. The schedule of enrichment activities can be found at: sites.google.com/uwpbc.org/sbsfun.

To find a Summer BreakSpot site near you or any other food resource in Palm Beach County, please visit the Palm Beach County Food Finder Map: unitedwaypbc.org/hunger, call 2-1-1, or text FOODFL to 877-877.