U.S. Sugar to distribute sweet corn to Florida families with assistance from Pioneer Growers, Duda Farm Fresh Foods and Cheney Brothers

CLEWISTON – As the vegetable harvest season winds down, the people of U.S. Sugar announced today (May 5) they will make another large contribution of 5,000 crates of Florida-grown Glades sweet corn to families across Southwest and South Florida starting May 6 in cooperation with Pioneer Growers, Duda Farm Fresh Foods and Cheney Brothers. The recently harvested sweet corn was grown by Glades farmers, packaged by Pioneer Growers and Duda Farm Fresh Foods and will be delivered by Cheney Brothers.

“Since our company was founded in 1931, giving back to our communities has always been an important part of U.S. Sugar’s mission,” said Judy Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. “With demand for locally-grown, fresh food currently high, we are proud to provide our neighbors with some of the sweet corn grown right here in the Glades communities.”

Following these donations, the people of U.S. Sugar will have distributed more than 11,000 crates of sweet corn, or nearly 530,000 ears of corn. The “Neighbors Feeding Neighbors” efforts during COVID-19 has helped provide fresh food and critical supplies to the people of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Okeechobee, Palm Beach and Martin Counties.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar have also provided hand sanitizer and N95 masks for healthcare employees and first responders, green beans for area churches and food banks, and hot meals for the people of South Bay, Belle Glade, and Pahokee. Additionally, U.S. Sugar recently provided more than 250 of its employees with nearly 2,000 pounds of meat thanks to a generous donation from its CEO, Robert Buker, Jr.

Starting May 6, Floridians may pick up free sweet corn at the following locations:

Wednesday, May 6, 2020

Royal Palm Beach – a.m., Royal Palm Commons, 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

Belle Glade – 9 a.m., Hand Park, 500 W Canal St., Belle Glade, FL 22430

Thursday, May 7, 2020

Fort Myers/Lehigh Acres – 10 a.m., Varsity Lake Middle School, 801 Gunnery Rd. N, Lehigh Acres, FL 33971

LaBelle – 10 a.m., Christ Central Church, 540 1st Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935

Moore Haven – 11 a.m., Doyle Conner Building, 900 US-27, Moore Haven, FL 33471

Clewiston – 1 p.m., John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Friday, May 8, 2020

Greenacres – 8 a.m., Greenacres Community Center, 501 Swain Blvd, Greenacres, FL 33463

Indiantown – Noon, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 15939 SW 150th St, Indiantown, FL 34956

Stuart – 2 p.m., Martin County Fairgrounds 2616 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34996.