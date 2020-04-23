U.S. Sugar to distribute sweet corn in Clewiston, Montura, Pioneer, LaBelle, Buckhead Ridge, Moore Haven, Ortona, Indiantown

CLEWISTON — The people of U.S. Sugar announced Wednesday they will provide more than 6,000 crates of Florida-grown Glades sweet corn to families across Southwest and South Florida starting Thursday in cooperation with Duda Farm Fresh Foods and Cheney Brothers. The recently harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and will be delivered by Duda Farm Fresh Foods and Cheney Brothers.

“As Americans are struggling to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar are answering the call to provide food for local families,” said Judy Sanchez, Senior Director for Corporate Communications and Public Affairs. “Neighbors feeding neighbors is what farming is all about, and our focus will remain on growing and harvesting safe, locally produced food crops for our families and yours during this crisis.”

Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar have also provided hand sanitizer and N95 masks for healthcare employees and first responders, green beans for area churches and food banks, and hot meals for the people of South Bay, Belle Glade, and Pahokee. Additionally, U.S. Sugar recently provided more than 250 of its employees with nearly 2,000 pounds of meat thanks to a generous donation from its CEO, Robert Buker, Jr.

Starting Thursday, Floridians may receive sweet corn at the following locations:

Thursday, April 23, 2020

11 a.m. – Ft. Myers, Harry Chapin Food Bank, 3760 Fowler St, Fort Myers, FL 33901

Noon – LaBelle, Christ Central Church LaBelle, 540 1st Ave, LaBelle, FL 33935

12:45 p.m. – Ortona Community Center, 2130 Ortona Locks Rd, Moore Haven, FL 33471

1:15 p.m. – Buckhead Ridge Community Center, 30086 E State RD.78, Okeechobee, FL 34974

2 p.m. – Doyle Conner Building, 900 US-27, Moore Haven, FL 33471

2:30 p.m. – John Boy Auditorium, 1200 W C Owen Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

3:30 p.m. – Montura Ranches, Church of God, 330 S. Estribo St., Clewiston, FL 33440

4:15 PM – Pioneer Community Center, 910 Panama Ave, Clewiston, FL 33440

Friday, April 24, 2020

10 a.m. – Wellington Community Center Center, 12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington, FL 33414

11 a.m. – Royal Palm Beach, Royal Palm Commons, 11600 Poinciana Blvd, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33411

1:30 p.m. – Indiantown, Holy Cross Catholic Church, 15939 SW 150th St, Indiantown, FL 34956

3 p.m. – Martin County Fairgrounds, 2616 SE Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL 34996