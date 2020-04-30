U.S. Sugar provides more than 6K crates of sweet corn

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — Glades County District 5 Commissioner Tim Stanley unloads a crate of sweet corn from a Cheney Bros. Inc. truck that made the delivery of fresh, free ears to a few hundred residents here on behalf of the United States Sugar Corporation. Mark Klein (background), a Buckhead Ridge resident who came down to the Community Center with his wife to get a crate, volunteered to help.

CLEWISTON — The people of United States Sugar Corporation provided more than 6,000 crates of Florida-grown Glades sweet corn to families across Southwest and South Florida last week, in cooperation with Duda and Cheney Brothers Inc.

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — The U.S. Sugar Corp.-financed distribution on the beautiful afternoon of Thursday, April 23, proceeded in an orderly fashion and was over quickly in about a half-hour, with a full semi-trailer truckload given out. Drivers lined up along the side of eastbound State Road 78, and a Glades County sheriff’s deputy was there in a patrol car to alert through traffic and keep everyone safe.

The recently harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and was being delivered by Duda and Cheney Brothers.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Wayne Eckert

Neighbors politely wait in queue.

“As Americans are struggling to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar are answering the call to provide food for local families,” said Judy Sanchez, senior director for corporate communications and public affairs. “Neighbors feeding neighbors is what farming is all about, and our focus will remain on growing and harvesting safe, locally produced food crops for our families and yours during this crisis.”

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Wayne Eckert

Susie Harbuck expresses her gratitude for the giveaway.

Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar have also provided hand sanitizer and N95 masks for healthcare employees and first responders, green beans for area churches and food banks, and hot meals for the people of South Bay, Belle Glade, and Pahokee.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Wayne Eckert

Neighbors help neighbors.

Additionally, U.S. Sugar recently provided more than 250 of its employees with nearly 2,000 pounds of meat thanks to a generous donation from its CEO, Robert Buker, Jr.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News/Wayne Eckert 1. 4

There was plenty to go around.

South Central Florida communities where corn was distributed included LaBelle, Ortona, Buckhead Ridge, Moore Haven, Clewiston, Montura and Pioneer.