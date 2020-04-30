U.S. Sugar provides more than 6K crates of sweet corn

CLEWISTON — The people of United States Sugar Corporation provided more than 6,000 crates of Florida-grown Glades sweet corn to families across Southwest and South Florida last week, in cooperation with Duda and Cheney Brothers Inc.
The recently harvested sweet corn was grown by U.S. Sugar farmers, packaged by Duda and was being delivered by Duda and Cheney Brothers.
“As Americans are struggling to find food during the COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar are answering the call to provide food for local families,” said Judy Sanchez, senior director for corporate communications and public affairs. “Neighbors feeding neighbors is what farming is all about, and our focus will remain on growing and harvesting safe, locally produced food crops for our families and yours during this crisis.”
Since the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, the people of U.S. Sugar have also provided hand sanitizer and N95 masks for healthcare employees and first responders, green beans for area churches and food banks, and hot meals for the people of South Bay, Belle Glade, and Pahokee.
Additionally, U.S. Sugar recently provided more than 250 of its employees with nearly 2,000 pounds of meat thanks to a generous donation from its CEO, Robert Buker, Jr.
South Central Florida communities where corn was distributed included LaBelle, Ortona, Buckhead Ridge, Moore Haven, Clewiston, Montura and Pioneer.
