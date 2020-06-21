U.S. Sugar promotes Edwards

Eric Edwards

CLEWISTON — U.S. Sugar announced that Eric Edwards has been promoted to vice president for state governmental affairs. In this new role, Mr. Edwards will be located full time in Tallahassee to focus on state legislative issues. He will continue to report to Robert Coker, U.S. Sugar senior vice president for public affairs.

“We are proud of the work Eric Edwards has done to advocate statewide for our more than 2,500 employees, and his new role reflects our continued commitment to providing a strong voice for Florida’s farmers, farming issues and rural communities,” said Mr. Coker. “I have no doubt that he will serve as an effective champion for the people of our company, our rural community and all areas of Florida agriculture.”

“While it is bittersweet to move my family from our Clewiston home, we’re excited to return to Tallahassee and help promote issues that will improve our state, our farming communities and our ability to provide good jobs and produce safe, locally grown food in Florida,” said Mr. Edwards.

A Clewiston native, he has served as U.S. Sugar’s assistant vice president for governmental affairs, a position he held since joining U.S. Sugar in 2016. Previously, he served for 10 years in the State House and , including a chief legislative aide to former Senate President Don Gaetz.

Eric and his wife, Jennifer, have two children, Camilla, 3, and Alex, 1.