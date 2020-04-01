U.S. Sugar is doing its part

BELLE GLADE — U.S. Sugar is proud to support federal, state and local efforts in fighting the pandemic.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

U.S. Sugar employee Brannan Thomas (left) and Willie A. Miller Jr., manager at West County Senior Center (right).

One of the country’s most successful agribusiness operations has been doing its part to support the world to include South Florida during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, March 31, U.S. Sugar donated hand sanitizers to West County Senior Center in Belle Glade to address the hand sanitizer shortage amongst seniors in Belle Glade, Pahokee and South Bay.