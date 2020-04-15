U.S. Sugar feeds families Special to the Lake Okeechobee News CLEWISTON — As part of United States Sugar’s ongoing commitment to assisting employees and feeding families during the global COVID-19 pandemic, on Thursday, April 9, nearly 2,000 pounds of meat and packages of orange juice were donated to hundreds of U.S. Sugar employees at the John Boy Auditorium in Clewiston. The donations were distributed without having to make contact as employees drove through the auditorium’s parking lot. The meat was provided by U.S. Sugar President and CEO Robert H. Buker Jr. Special to the Lake Okeechobee News Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.