U.S. Sugar donates green beans

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

A U.S. Sugar employee shows off some of the fresh green beans.

CLEWISTON — As part of its ongoing local response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, United States Sugar is contributing nearly 1,000 crates, or the equivalent of 120,000 servings, of fresh, locally and American-grown green beans to employees, churches, health care providers and food banks across South Florida.

U.S. Sugar employees make a drop at St. Margaret Parish in Clewiston.

“We are neighbors helping neighbors and trying to share the bounty of our farms with local families when they need it most,” said Judy Sanchez, U.S. Sugar senior director for corporate communications and public affairs. “These communities, where we have lived and raised our families for generations, hold a special place in our hearts. Local families can have faith in knowing the people of U.S. Sugar will always be there for them.”

Glades Initiative in Belle Glade was one recipient of the beans.

The week of April 6, the people of U.S. Sugar began distributing crates of green beans to area community organizations. Here are a list of our partners receiving fresh green beans that were grown on U.S. Sugar’s farms:

• Christ Central Church (LaBelle);

• Friendship Baptist Church (Harlem);

• Florida Community Health Center (Clewiston);

• Hendry Regional Medical Center (Clewiston);

• St. Margaret Parish (Clewiston);

• First United Methodist Church (Clewiston);

• The Glades Initiative (Belle Glade);

• Palm Beach County Food Bank (Lantana);

• Holy Cross Catholic Church (Indiantown); and,

• Community Cooperative (Fort Myers).