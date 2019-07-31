U.S. Army Corps of Engineers hosts job fair in Clewiston Aug. 1

CLEWISTON — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will host a job fair next week in Clewiston as the organization seeks to fill multiple positions in south Florida.

The event will take place Thursday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ South Florida Operations Office at 525 Ridgelawn Road, Building SF-2, Classroom 525 in Clewiston.

“We are committed to bringing on the best available talent to our work force, and that includes qualified members of the local communities,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Reynolds, deputy commander for South Florida.

“We have direct hiring authority for multiple positions,” she said. “We are hoping to make tentative job offers that day to qualified candidates to help accomplish the growing volume of work we have on our water infrastructure in South Florida.”

“The maintenance section is hiring welders, heavy mobile equipment mechanics, and engineering or heavy equipment operators,” said Paul Jacques, chief of maintenance and contract quality assurance. “That means if you can safely operate or fix bulldozers, graders, rollers, tractor-mounted augurs, trenchers, front-end loaders, excavators, off-road dump trucks, 50-ton tractor trailers, cranes, and other equipment, we definitely want to talk to you at our job fair.”

“I’m hiring lock and dam equipment mechanic/electricians, lock and dam mechanics, and lock and dam operators,” said Gary Hipkins, chief of navigation and flood risk management.

“We are looking for several people who have experience working in construction — especially in quality control, quality assurance and contract administration — who we can hire as construction representatives, said Nolan Eusebio, senior resident engineer at the Herbert Hoover Dike. “Right now, we are actively working on 14 culvert replacements and more than 22 miles of cutoff wall, with more work planned. We also need to hire additional engineers to complete this work by 2022.”

Jacksonville District offers challenging work assignments throughout Florida, and Puerto Rico. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers offers competitive salaries and an attractive benefits package that includes health, dental, vision, life, long-term care insurance, a three-tiered retirement plan, Thrift Savings Plan [similar to a 401(k)], flexible spending account, Employee Assistance Program, personal and sick leave days, and paid federal holidays.