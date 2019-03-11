U.S. 441 North and Orange Avenue road are now open
UPDATE: U.S. 441 North and Orange Avenue/68 East are now open after being closed due to a traffic crash.
OKEECHOBEE — U.S. 441 North and Orange Avenue/68 East is closed due to a traffic crash.
Seek alternate route using Eagle Island Road heading south and Highway 68 West/N.W. 160 Street heading north.
It is unknown at this time how long the road will be shut down.
No further information at this time.
