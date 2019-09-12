U.S. 27 repaving in progress; slow down!

Lake Okeechobee News/Chris Felker

MOORE HAVEN — Local motorists and through travelers were being urged to exercise extra caution in the area of the U.S. 27 intersection with Florida State Road 78, just west of town, as of Wednesday, Sept. 11. Ajax Paving began tearing up old pavement (ABOVE or BELOW?) in preparation for the repaving of the highway, and traffic is restricted to one lane in each direction, with lower speed limits in this active construction zone.



Glades County Sheriff’s Office deputies increased patrols in the area and had cruisers parked near the median with their emergency lights flashing to keep the construction workers safe