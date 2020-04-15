Two seriously injured in Belle Glade accident

BELLE GLADE — A Hiahleah resident was critically injured in a traffic crash in Belle Glade on April 13. A Belle Glade man was also seriously injured.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, Adriandy Gonzalez Perez, 22, of Hialeah, was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado west on West Canal Street “at a high rate of speed” around 12:59 p.m. on April 13.

A 2007 Ford Fusion, driven by Tiamira Jakies Venquoia Burden, 22, of Belle Glade, was traveling westbound on West Canal Street in front of the Silverado. As the Ford Fusion slowed to turn left onto Northwest 13th Street, the driver of the Silverado apparently passed a third vehicle, which was between the Ford Fusion and the Silverado.

After passing the other car on the left, Perez attempted to re-enter the westbound lane. The front of the Silverado struck the rear of the Ford Fusion in a “violent collision,” according to the report. As the result of the collision, both vehicles rolled as they left the roadway.

Adriandy Perez was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center via TraumaHawk. Passengers in the Ford Fusion, Kendrick Perez, 18, of Belle Glade and 9-month-old Miracle Holland of Belle Glade were also transported to St. Mary’s via TraumaHawk. Kendrick Perez was seriously injured, according to the report. Miracle Holland received minor injuries.

Tiamira Burden, who also received minor injuries according to the PBSO report, was transported to Lakeside Medical Center.