Two people injured in July 17 South Bay crash

SOUTH BAY — Two people were injured July 17 when a vehicle collided with a pole.

According to the Palm Beach County Fire Rescue press release, at approximately 9:21 p.m. on Friday, July 17, fire rescue crews responded to reports of a crash near Palm Beach Road and N.W. Fourth Avenue in South Bay. First arriving firefighters reported a vehicle versus pole crash with heavy damage and trapped occupants.

Firefighters used extrication tools to safely get the occupants out of the vehicle. Two patients were transported to a local area trauma hospital by Trauma Hawk helicopters.

