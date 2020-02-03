Two Okeechobee residents killed in head-on collision OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee residents were killed in a head-on collision on Sunday evening on State Road 70 West. At approximately 7 p.m., 26-year-old Ty Huff was headed westbound and an 80-year-old woman, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was headed eastbound when they collided for some unknown reason. Both drivers were pronounced deceased on the scene. The accident occurred just east of the 107 mile post. The case is pending investigation.

