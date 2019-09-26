Two killed while walking along U.S. 441

Sep 26th, 2019 · by · Comments:

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee residents were killed Wednesday night after being struck by a passing truck at approximately 9:45 p.m. while walking along U.S. 441 Southeast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Carly Morgan Walls, 24, and Jessy Joseph Vayda, 21, were walking northbound near the 9000 block of U.S. 441 Southeast when they were reportedly hit by the right front corner of a white Ford pick up driven by 50-year-old Kelly Carter-Knapik.

Ms. Walls was pronounced dead on scene. Mr. Vayda was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later.

The case is under investigation by homicide investigator Cpl. Patel and crash scene investigator Trooper Haggard of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.

Tags:

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie