Two killed while walking along U.S. 441

OKEECHOBEE — Two Okeechobee residents were killed Wednesday night after being struck by a passing truck at approximately 9:45 p.m. while walking along U.S. 441 Southeast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol report.

Carly Morgan Walls, 24, and Jessy Joseph Vayda, 21, were walking northbound near the 9000 block of U.S. 441 Southeast when they were reportedly hit by the right front corner of a white Ford pick up driven by 50-year-old Kelly Carter-Knapik.

Ms. Walls was pronounced dead on scene. Mr. Vayda was transported to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries later.

The case is under investigation by homicide investigator Cpl. Patel and crash scene investigator Trooper Haggard of the Florida Highway Patrol.

Cathy Womble is a staff writer for the Lake Okeechobee News.