Two dead and one seriously injured in single car crash

Apr 30th, 2020

HENDRY COUNTY — A Florida Highway Patrol press release stated that at approximately 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday, April 28, a sedan operated by 19-year-old male, of Hialeah, was traveling south on Flaghole Road, two miles south of U.S. 27 (S.R. 25). The sedan veered to the left causing the vehicle to travel off of the roadway onto the west unpaved shoulder. The sedan rotated and vaulted into a canal. The sedan came to a final rest on the west bank of the canal with the front facing north.

The 19-year-old operator of the sedan and a 14-year old passenger, of Hialeah, received fatal injuries sustained in the crash.

A 20-year-old male passenger in the sedan, of Hialeah, received serious injuries in the crash.

