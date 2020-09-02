Tuten wins in Wyoming CODY, WY – Jeff and Katy Dew Amling are on a cross country trip with their 10-year-old son, Mercer. They were at the last night of the Cody, Wyoming rodeo on Aug. 29 and they heard the “Trent Tuten from Okeechobee Florida for bareback riding” on the loud speaker. “I started filming. Wow! What a ride! Trent made us proud! He won the bareback competition! As homeowners in Okeechobee County, you can imagine how excited we were,” explained Katy. Katy (right) and Mercer (left) were happy to congratulate Trent (center).

Related

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.