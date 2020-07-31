Tuesday, Thursday food distribution continues at Palm Beach County district schools

WEST PALM BEACH — For the week of Aug. 3, Tuesday and Thursday, food distributions continue from 10 a.m. to noon. Food distribution will be held at 51 school locations.

For everyone’s health and safety, a facial cover or mask is required when picking up meals at any school feeding site.

Feeding South Florida will distribute free food at select schools on Tuesday and Thursday. To view a list of locations: visit https://www.palmbeachschools.org/news/what_s_new/feeding_sites_open_during_school_closure

Grab & Go Meals are FREE to students 18 years of age and younger (22 years of age and younger for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has provided a waiver to allow parents/guardians to pick up meals without the child being present. The parent needs to provide confirmation of the number of children for whom they are picking up meals, by one of the following methods: student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

The parent will show the identification to staff providing the meals, and meals will be provided for the number of children identified. Meals are not allowed to be picked up in bulk for multiple families. The parent or guardian must be present to receive the meals.

Meals provided may vary by location and may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern. Food should be refrigerated or discarded if not consumed upon receipt.

Community Coordinated Sites

To view FLIPANY locations distributing food in Palm Beach County visit: https://files.constantcontact.com/ab3c2691101/22980ea2-7908-4e5f-8a2c-f7b46650705a.jpg

*To view a summary of food site visit https://211palmbeach.org/emergency-palmbeach – then scroll down for links to information about Food Sites/Pantry Information/Food Distribution information.

Glades Area School District Feeding Sites

Belle Glade Elementary, 500 N.W. Ave. L in Belle Glade

Glade View Elementary, 1100 S.W. Ave. G in Belle Glade

Gove Elementary, 1000 S.E. Ave. G in Belle Glade

Pahokee Elementary, 560 E. Main Place in Pahokee

Rosenwald Elementary, 1321 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in South Bay