Tuesday night fire destroys abandoned building in Belle Glade

BELLE GLADE — Palm Beach County Fire Rescue reports that at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, crews responded to reports of a fire on the 500 block of Orange Avenue Circle in Belle Glade.
First arriving firefighters reported an abandoned building that was fully engulfed in flames with no additional structures was threatened. A defensive fire attack was established and firefighters were able to bring the fire under control, extinguishing it.
