TSC hosts ‘Pets with Santa’event

CLEWISTON — Tractor Supply Company (TSC) will spread Christmas cheer this year with their Photos with Santa event on Saturday, Nov. 30, from 8 a.m. until noon, Tractor Supply customers are invited to bring their children and pets to the store for photos with Santa and other Christmas activities.

A local photographer will be on site during the event taking Christmas photos of Santa’s Little Helpers and their owners. The first 25 customers to take their photo with Santa will also receive a free magnetic picture frame.

Participating event partners will include:

• Animal Care Society, Inc. — On site from 8 a.m. to noon; and,

• DBA Clewiston Critter Care Animal Clinic — On site from 8 a.m. to noon.

“At Tractor Supply, we welcome families with open arms,” said Antonio Madrid, manager of Clewiston Tractor Supply store. “This is one of many children and pet-friendly events held throughout the year to show our appreciation for our loyal customers and their loved ones.”

In addition to photos with Santa, customers will have the opportunity to enjoy the Pet Clinic.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 975 W. Sugarland Highway. For more information, please contact the Clewiston Tractor Supply at 863-983-6926.