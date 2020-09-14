Treasure Coast Food pushes for monthly action to fight hunger

FORT PIERCE —̶ The stark reality of hunger has never been clearer than this year with the effects of COVID-19 on the Treasure Coast where unemployment hovers at 10 percent and as many as one in four people are food-insecure.

Water cascading over the Sailfish fountain in Downtown Stuart is awash in orange light for Hunger Action Month.

This September, Treasure Coast Food Bank joins Feeding America food banks nationwide to take part in Hunger Action Month to inspire people to take action and bring attention to that reality.

“Hunger didn’t start with the pandemic, but it’s certainly made it worse and driven home just how many families are one paycheck away from needing help,” said Judith Cruz, President and CEO of Treasure Coast Food Bank. “This year, we’ve seen unprecedented need not only among those just scraping by, in people whose hours were cut or whose businesses closed seeking help for the first time, people with health issues trying to stay safe, and in children who usually rely on school cafeterias. For us, Hunger Action Month is every month. Let’s start a tradition of taking action in September and every month to come.”

There are numerous ways to take action. Treasure Coast Food Bank has prepared a Hunger Action Month calendar listing 30 ways in 30 days to fight hunger, which can be downloaded from its website, stophunger.org/HAM.

“We’re asking everyone to take action this month and in the months to come,” Cruz said. “Volunteer if you’re able, follow and share our message on social media, and donate because asking for help isn’t easy, but helping can be.”

Rebecca Rodriguez, Treasure Coast Food Bank’s manager of social engagement holds the proclamation she received from the Indian River County Commission on the dias. From left: Commissoner Bob Solari, Commissioner Peter O’Bryan, Commission Chair Susan Adams, Commission Tim Zorc, and Commission Joseph Flescher.

St. Lucie County Commission Administrator Howard Tipton with Gary Porter, Treasure Coast Food Bank’s director of community relations, who received a proclamation declaring September Hunger Action Month.

About Treasure Coast Food Bank

Treasure Coast Food Bank is the only food bank and largest hunger relief organization on Florida’s Treasure Coast, providing the community each year with millions of meals valued at more than $50 million through robust programs and in partnership with 400 charitable organizations in Indian River, St. Lucie, Martin, and Okeechobee counties.