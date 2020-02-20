Transportation Disadvantaged Services set to resume in Glades and Hendry County on Monday
HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — MV Transportation will be the Emergency Community Transportation Coordinator for Glades and Hendry Counties and they are preparing to resume services on Monday, Feb. 24, in the area.
Glades and Hendry Riders should call MV Transportation at 800-260-0139.
Lee County Riders should call LeeTran at 239-533-0300.
