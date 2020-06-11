Transportation Disadvantaged Services offers services in Hendry/Glades Counties HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — Transportation Disadvantage (TD) services are now available in Hendry and Glades Counties. Residents in need of transportation within the limitations of TD for need such as doctor’s appointments, grocer pharmacy and grocery trips are asked to contact MV Transporation at 800-260-0139. All co-pays for riders will be waived until further notice.

